India to receive 10 bn euros for green projects from Germany until 2030

has made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries on Monday, MEA informed.

Addressing a press briefing at the conclusion of the first leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Europe visit on Monday (local time), Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the JDI provides "a long term strategic perspective" to the development cooperation agenda between India and .

"I think this declaration of intent, imparts long term strategic perspective to our entire development cooperation agenda and as part of which has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance until 2030," Kwatra said.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the agreement signed between the two countries on collaboration on green hydrogen and renewables.

"As part of our partnership in this space, a task force will work towards establishing a green hydrogen hub in India with the German support," the Foreign Secretary informed.

A joint statement by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz earlier in the day, talked about the green hydrogen partnership, saying, that the two countries would, "develop an Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap based on the inputs by the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force supported by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF),"

A total of nine agreements in multiple areas were signed between India and Germany on Monday on the occasion of the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first day of his three-day Europe visit.

PM Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour followed by a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by the IGC, the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.

"The economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership, these were the central pillars on which the discussions focussed," Foreign Secretary Kwatra informed.

"The two leaders also shared their respective perspectives on developments on different issues, developing all over the world. This included the knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict, particularly in sectors like food, energy, fertilisers, edible oil, etherol," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries.

