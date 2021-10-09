India tweaks policy to use biomass pellets in coal-fired power plants

-
ALSO READ
Power Mech bags Rs 9,294 crore contract from Central Coalfields
Metal & mining stocks big laggard on bourses over the long term
Metal and mining stocks' weight touches two-year high on Nifty50
Coal India supply to power sector grows by 12% to 118 MT in Sep qtr
Centre regulates coal stocks at plants having more than 15 days buffer
-
India's power ministry has set a revised policy to use biomass pellets in coal-burning thermal power plants, encouraging use of agricultural waste that is otherwise burnt by farmers, causing air pollution.
The decision, announced on Friday, makes it mandatory for three categories of thermal power plants to use a 5% blend of biomass pellets along with coal.
The policy will come into force in October 2022, with a requirement to increase the proportion of biomass to 7% within two years for two categories of power plants.
"The policy for co-firing of biomass would be in force for 25 years or until the useful life of the thermal power plant, whichever is earlier," the power ministry said in a statement.
Farmers in some northern Indian states burn off vast swathes of paddy stalks and straw during the winter season to prepare the ground for planting, causing severe air pollution.
The sharp spikes in air pollution during that season often lead to a thick blanket of smog over northern India every year.
(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU