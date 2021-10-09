Modi speaks to Japan's new PM, discusses robust cooperation in Indo-Pacific

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and discussed the robust cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japan's parliament had elected Kishida prime minister on Monday.
In a tweet Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."
The prime minister conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Kishida for assuming charge as the premier of Japan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, and agreed on the potential to further enhance cooperation in a variety of areas, including in high-technology and futuristic sectors, it said.
Prime Minister Modi invited Japanese companies to benefit from India's economic reforms through greater investment, the PMO said.
The leaders also discussed the increasing alignment of perspectives, and robust cooperation, between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region, it said.
They reviewed the progress of cooperation under the Quad framework in this regard, the statement said.
Prime Minister Modi also invited Kishida to visit India at his earliest convenience for a bilateral summit meeting.
