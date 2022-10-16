JUST IN
India will achieve $2 trillion export target by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Opposition slams FM Sitharaman's remark that rupee has not weakened
Rs 25 trn in Jan Dhan accounts, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy
PM to bring together 13,500 farmers, 1,500 agri startups on one platform
India's G20 presidency: What this means for the country's place in world
Kharif arrivals likely to dampen food prices, but downside limited
India may attract $475 bn in FDI over next five years: CII-EY survey
'Salary in certain sectors to reach pre-pandemic level by fiscal-end'
Replacing 'phone banking' with 'digital banking' promoted growth: PM Modi
Coal to be back again as gas becoming unaffordable: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Opposition slams FM Sitharaman's remark that rupee has not weakened
Business Standard

India will achieve $2 trillion export target by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed confidence that the country will achieve the export target for goods and services to $2 trillion by 2030

Topics
Piyush Goyal | Indian exports | Exports

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday expressed confidence that the country will achieve the export target for goods and services to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

The minister was speaking at the Exporters Conclave held at Chennai.

Goyal emphasised on sustaining the export momentum and said that he is confident that Indian exports will be able to wither the global headwinds and will surpass growth in exports by a big margin.

He also said that by 2047, the country will become a USD 30 trillion economy with 25 per cent share in exports.

By the year 2030, exports from India will be USD 2 trillion, he said.

The industry participants were assured that the government is committed to addressing the issues raised by them.

Speaking at the event, A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that Indian exporters have good opportunities for exports to Russia and the EU despite recessionary trends visible there.

He said that there would be about USD 8-10 billion additional exports to Russia in the next 12 months and USD 15-20 billion to the EU.

He requested the minister for introducing the Exports Refinance Facility for banks so as to refinance them at the repo rate to the extent of credit extended to the export sector.

The levy of GST on exports freight has added to exporters liquidity woes, Sakthivel said.

In the meeting, exporters flagged several issues related to the rising cost of raw materials and subdued demand in certain key export markets and the need for more support to the exporters in this difficult time.

Other issues discussed during the session include need for higher interest subsidy for exporters, extension of benefits for export to Russia under Rupee payment; higher freight costs; withdrawal of 50 per cent duty of export of law-grade Iron Ore and non tariff barriers faced by domestic exporters in the markets of EU, Japan, and China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.