India worried about its exports due to Ukraine crisis: FM Sitharaman

India's government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the crisis, Finance Minister said on Monday.

Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict.

She said areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

