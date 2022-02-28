India worried about its exports due to Ukraine crisis: FM Sitharaman

-
India's government is worried about the impact on its exports due to the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.
Sitharaman asked for industry feedback on any difficulties in payments due to the conflict.
She said areas of concern include pharmaceutical exports and imports of fertiliser from the region.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)
