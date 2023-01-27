JUST IN
Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 12 cr to strengthen road infra
Indian refiners' crude oil processing in December rises 4% y/y: Govt data
Govt clears 15 R&D projects worth around Rs 32.25 cr in key strategic areas
Maharashtra sugar mills likely to shut early as rain hits cane supply
CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr
Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan
Indus Water Treaty: The what and why of a decades-old conflict
Indus Water Treaty: India sends notice to Pak, seeks changes in pact
Govt set to invite EoIs for Rs 41k-cr Great Nicobar Port on Saturday
FCI to offer wheat at Rs 2,350 per quintal, Rs 300 less than base price
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt clears 15 R&D projects worth around Rs 32.25 cr in key strategic areas
icon-arrow-left
Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 12 cr to strengthen road infra
Business Standard

Indian refiners' crude oil processing in December rises 4% y/y: Govt data

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut its multiple refineries for maintenance in the coming months

Topics
Indian oil refiners | natural gas | Crude Oil

Reuters 

oil
Natural gas output rose 1.9% to 2.95 billion cubic metres year on year, the data showed

(Reuters) - Indian refiners' crude oil processing in December rose about 4% from a year earlier, provisional government data showed, in line with elevated demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer.

Crude oil production last month was at 586,700 barrels per day (2.48 million tonnes), down nearly 1.2% year on year, the data showed, on lower output at certain Oil and Natural Gas Corporation clusters.

Crude oil imports rose meanwhile to a five-month high on refiners stocking up on cheaper Russian fuel amid a steady increase in consumption in the country.

"Discounted crude oil from Russia will help refiners boost runs," said Ehsan Ul Haq, an analyst from Refinitiv.

Processing in November fell to 19.58 million tonnes, while crude oil production was 586,000 bpd, down 1.1% versus last year, the data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas showed.

Supply of oil products has become a global concern since sanctions against Russia were discussed. Ambassadors of European Union governments on Friday discussed a proposal to set price caps on Russian oil products from Feb. 5.

India's government is also encouraging foreign investments, Haq added. It awarded its latest tender to ExxonMobil for cargoes of Nigerian Usan and Akpo crude.

Natural gas output rose 1.9% to 2.95 billion cubic metres year on year, the data showed.

India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut its multiple refineries for maintenance in the coming months.

 

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian oil refiners

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 23:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.