JUST IN
MoU exchanged for setting up nation's first PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi advises mock drills, surveillance, masking amid Covid spike
India participates in the US-led IPEF negotiating round in Bali
CPSEs spent 85% of capex target by February, says finance ministry
Centre sets 2030 as target to become global hub for green shipping
Five firms make the PLI cut to manufacture hydrogen-powered vehicles
Overestimation of inflation in Jan, Feb? RBI cites NSO methodology
IOC to invest Rs 61,077 cr in petchem complex at Paradip, Odisha
Road developers' debt to rise to Rs 30,000 crore by FY25: Crisil Report
India has adequate fertiliser stocks for summer-sown crops: Minister
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
MoU exchanged for setting up nation's first PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity to deepen development: Govt

Delegation that participated in IPEF negotiations in Bali said the framework will deepen economic engagement through enhancement in trade and investment in the region

Topics
Indo-Pacific | Indian Economy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Global economy, economic growth, macroeconomic stability
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

A Commerce Ministry-led inter-ministerial delegation took part in the second Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity (IPEF) negotiations in Indonesia's Bali last week, where it reiterated that the framework will deepen the economic engagement and promote inclusive development through enhancement in trade and investment in the region.

On the sidelines of the negotiating round (which were held between March 13 and March 19), India's chief negotiator and other representatives also held bilateral meetings with IPEF countries and other stakeholders concerned.

During the Bali Round, discussions were held on all the four pillars of the IPEF namely trade, supply chains, clean economy and fair economy (taxation and anti-corruption).

IPEF partners have committed to an aggressive negotiating schedule throughout 2023 with the objective of realising concrete benefits to enhance a shared vision for economic competitiveness and prosperity in their respective economies.

Negotiators from 13 other countries, including the US, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia among others also participated in the Bali negotiating round.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indo-Pacific

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.