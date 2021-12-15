Industry players hail thrust on chip, display manufacturing in India

-
ALSO READ
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
India's plans to build semiconductor ecosystem: Should we be excited?
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
TSMC in talks with Germany about establishing plant in nation: Report
Samsung to defend top spot in semiconductor sales in Q3: Report
-
Key industry players on Wednesday hailed the government's decision to set up the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and approved Rs 76,000 crore ($10 billion) for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.
India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said this is a profound decision and the industry congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
"The policy and budget outlay deeply recognise that while India should assemble everything possible in the globe and export to the entire world. Building blocks of the electronic ecosystem i.e. Cells (PLI for advanced chemistry cell or ACC has already been launched), display and the semiconductor ecosystem are critical for long-term sustenance," he said in a statement.
"We will surely not lose our sight on the $300 billion output target by 2025-26, which will be the engine of the growth to support non only these three building blocks but also unleash multiple investments in the electronic supply chain," Mohindroo added.
The Rs 76,000 crore scheme will be spread across 6 years.
India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) Advisor Satya Gupta said that the focus on silicon logic fab, display fab, compound semiconductors fab, packaging, semiconductor-products-design and research will help in creating a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem in India, leveraging the already existing semiconductor design capabilities.
"This is the first time the government is providing significant incentives for Semiconductor product Design called Design Linked Incentives (DLI) giving incentives for product development and product deployment to create Indian chips level products. We are looking forward to an effective and timely implementation of the policies," Gupta said.
As part of the scheme, incentives worth Rs 2.3 lakh crore will be provided to position India as a global hub.
--IANS
na/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU