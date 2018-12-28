Installed over 160,000 bio-toilets in around 45,000 coaches, says Railways

The railways has installed more than 160,000 bio-toilets in around 45,000 train coaches, Parliament was informed Friday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said so far more than 1,67,000 bio-toilets have been installed in about 45,800 passenger carrying coaches and around 14,500 more coaches are to be provided with bio-toilets.

"Presently, the cost of providing four bio-toilets on a coach is Rs 456,000 approximately that is Rs 114,000 per toilet. Zone-wise detail of expenditure booked for installation of bio-toilets in passenger coaches up to March 2018 is appended and in the current Financial Year 2018-19, approximately Rs 2.56 billion has been spent by for installation of bio-toilets," he said.

In addition, about Rs 5.06 billion has been spent by coach production units of the railways for installation of bio-toilets in newly manufactured coaches, he said.