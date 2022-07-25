Interest payment by govt rises 3.1% of GDP to Rs 7.31 trillion in FY22

-
ALSO READ
India GDP estimated at Rs 147.5 trn in FY22: MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary
India's GDP grows 4.1% in Q4; expands 8.7% in FY22: Govt data
India Ratings pegs GDP growth for FY22 at 8.6% after data revision
FY22 GDP estimates: Some surprises in the internals
FY22 GDP estimates: Economic growth weighed down by mfg, construction
-
Interest payment of the government has increased to 3.1 per cent of the GDP to Rs 7.31 lakh crore in 2021-22, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Interest paid on public debt during 2014-15 stood at 3.27 lakh crore or 2.6 per cent of the GDP, he said in a written reply.
During 2014-15, the total central government liabilities stood at Rs 62.44 lakh crore or 50.1 per cent of GDP.
This increased to Rs 138.88 lakh crore or 58.7 per cent of GDP at the end of 2021-22, he said.
The Centre's debt is projected to hit 60.2 per cent of the GDP in the current fiscal to Rs 155.33 lakh crore, he said in reply to another question.
The combined state and central government liabilities increased from Rs 76.27 lakh crore (61.2 per cent of GDP) in 2014-15 to Rs 195.49 lakh crore (82.6 per cent of GDP)
As per the revised Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act the government would endeavour to ensure that the general government debt does not exceed 60 per cent of GDP and the Central Government debt does not exceed 40 per cent of GDP by the end of the financial year 2024-25.
In 2020-21, the Central Government debt increased by more than 9 percentage points of GDP over the previous year's debt mainly on account of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which hugely disrupted projections of the Government's public finances, including a contraction in GDP/denominator, he said.
The Government has announced its commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to a level below 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY 2025-26.
Increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved compliance, monetisation of assets, improving efficiency and effectiveness of public expenditure etc. are the important measures initiated by Government to control the fiscal deficit and the debt, he said.
The risk profile of the Government's debt stands out as safe and prudent in terms of accepted parameters of indicator-based approach for debt sustainability, he said.
"The Government debt is held predominantly (about 95 per cent) in domestic currency. Outstanding external debt is financed by multilateral and bilateral agencies at concessional rates," it said.
Debt Management Strategy which revolves around three broad pillars mainly low cost, risk mitigation and market development for Government securities has been put in place, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU