Interest rates on PPF, NSC and other small savings schemes unchanged

-
ALSO READ
Small savings lose sheen in FY20 despite premium interest rates
Govt cuts interest rates on small savings schemes as lockdown continues
Small savings schemes continue to score despite the steep rate cut
Strategies to protect your income in a scenario of falling interest rates
PPF to fetch 7.1%, NSC 6.8% as govt cuts small savings interest rates
-
The government on Wednesday kept the interest rates on small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, unchanged for the October-December quarter amid moderating bank deposit rates.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.
Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified by the Finance Ministry on a quarterly basis.
There is no change in small savings rate for the third quarter, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said while disclosing second half borrowing target for the current fiscal.
Later, a finance ministry notification said the rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of 2020-21 ending on December 31 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July-September).
Accordingly, the interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens' scheme is paid quarterly. Interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent annually.
The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will offer 7.6 per cent rate during the third quarter of the current fiscal.
The annual interest rate on Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) has been retained at 6.9 per cent.
Term deposits of 1-5 years will fetch an interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit is pegged at 5.8 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU