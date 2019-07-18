Jalan panel proposes 'nominal' transfer of RBI funds to govt over 3-5 years

The Union government may not get the windfall gain it was expecting from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reserves as the Bimal Jalan committee, tasked with reviewing the central bank’s economic capital framework, has proposed a “nominal” transfer of surplus to the central government in a phased manner, according to a source in the know. “The report has proposed a formula for a nominal transfer of a portion of the RBI’s reserves to the central government in a period of three-five years.

This is in line with the current practice being followed by the RBI for ...