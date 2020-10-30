Khadi sales pick up on PM Modi's appeal, 1.9 million masks sold in 5 months

-
ALSO READ
Khadi, handicraft emporiums turn to e-comm as offline sales hit record low
KVIC gets Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal to remove 160 fake Khadi products online
KVIC bags first order from ITBP for 1,200 quintals of mustard oil supply
Approval of projects under PMEGP scheme rises 44% between April-August
Khadi commission complains against seller of 'fake' masks with PM's image
-
Mahatma Gandhi emphasised on the use of Khadi and later Khadi Village industry was started on his name. However, gradually people started loosing interest in Khadi but in the last few years people have started showing interest in Khadi products again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about Khadi in his 'Mann ki Baat' program. Surprisingly, masks are the best-selling Khadi products followed by fabric, honey and groceries and then handkerchiefs.
Despite coronavirus spread, people are visiting Khadi India outlets every day to buy Khadi products. Handmade indigenous 'Khadi' cloth is preferred among Indians as a legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.
People have started to like Khadi products after repeated appeal of Prime Minister. The number of people who like Khadi and shop for Khadi products is increasing every day.
Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena told IANS, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, sales at Connaught Place store was recorded to be of Rs 1.02 crore on October 2. On last Saturday, sales was recorded to be of Rs 1,05,26,000. Production has increased by 115.13 per cent in the last six years and sales have gone up by 178.89 per cent. On an average there is a 30 per cent increase in annual sales."
He said, "We have 11 outlets in Delhi and we are getting good response at all the stores. The operations were closed during the lockdown but people are coming since the restrictions have been lifted. Our online products sales have also increased. Online product sales started on July 8. Currently, 700 products are available online."
Saxena said, "People are liking footwear, pickles, papad, honey and masks etc. The top selling products are masks followed by fabric, honey and grocery and then handerchiefs."
He said, "Prime Minister Modi mentioned about Khadi seven times in Mann Ki Baat. That is why people have started buying Khadi items."
Saxena said, "We are also selling lamps which are made in Pokhran, Rajasthan."
--IANS
hindi-rt/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU