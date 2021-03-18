LIC eases policy claim settlement process to mitigate customer hardships

-
ALSO READ
Will the IPO everyone is waiting for come this year? Find out LIC 'plans'
Double-digit surge in insurance sector by FY21-end: LIC MD Raj Kumar
As 6 pvt insurers set to increase term plan premiums, LIC won't raise rates
Confident of returning to double-digit growth by FY21-end: LIC chairman
New business premium of life insurers decline 26.93% YoY in November
-
To mitigate the hardships faced by customers due to the pandemic, national insurer LIC on Thursday said policyholders can deposit their maturity claim documents at their nearest LIC office anywhere in the country till the end of the month.
Accordingly, LIC said its 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branches, 1,526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones will receive maturity claims from policyholders irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy.
The facility is on trial now and is effective immediately. It will last till March 31, LIC said.
However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only, it said, adding this document transfer will be digitally managed by the branch where it has been submitted.
All officers have been specially authorised to facilitate this claim settlement process, the IPO-bound insurer said, adding a policyholder can walk into any of the above offices and ask for the authorised officer for assistance.
If a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is in another city, then the documents can be deposited separately at two different places.
LIC currently services over 29 crore policies across the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU