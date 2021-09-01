Maha to set up medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals under PPP

-
In a major decision aimed at expanding the health infrastructure, especially in rural and semi-rural areas, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to set up new medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals across the state on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.
This decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.
A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the state Industries Department's scheme of incentives will be applicable for private parties that wish to set up the health infrastructure in rural and remote areas.
A high-powered committee headed by the state chief secretary will examine the provisions of the scheme to be made applicable to the health sector and give approvals accordingly.
In the next three years, additional 1,000 seats in MD, MS and DNB courses will be created, it said.
These 1,000 seats include 350 in the proposed government medical colleges and 650 in the existing medical colleges.
In the next ten years, there will be 2,600 more MBBS seats, including 1,800 in the new medical colleges and 800 in the present colleges, the statement said.
Every year there will be an increase (in the number of patients) in OPDs (Out Patient Departments) by one crore and in In-Patient Department (IPD) by 10 lakh, it added.
The government's decision will help improve the health infrastructure in rural and semi-rural areas. Funds from the Central government and international financial institutions will be sought, the statement said.
Speaking to reporters after attending the Cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said medical education will change due to this decision.
"Every district will have a medical college. At present, 18 districts have government medical colleges. There are proposals to set up medical colleges in eight districts. We will utilise the Central government's scheme and funds for (setting up the health infrastructure) in Maharashtra,'' he said.
