Minimum air fare structure for domestic sector extended till Feb 24: Puri

The applicability of fixed minimum and maximum air fare structure for dometic sector has been extended till Februray 24, 2021, Civil Aviation Minister said on Thursday.

At a press conference here, he said the fare structure will be extended by another three months till February 2021.

Under the fare structure, air routes are divided into seven sections based on travel time. Each such section has its minimum and maximum fares.

Accordingly, Delhi-Mumbai ticket price has been fixed at Rs 3,500-Rs 10,000.

