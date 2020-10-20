Modi govt to ask Coal India, NTPC among others for cash via buybacks

-
ALSO READ
Coal India Q1 profit plunges 55% to Rs 2,080 cr due to lower sales
India will reduce imports, turn Covid-19 crisis into opportunity: PM Modi
Cabinet likely to discuss proposals under Atma Nirbhar Bharat on Wednesday
July coal import dips 43% to 11.13 MT on high stockpile at pitheads, plants
Situation remains uncertain as some states still under lockdown: Coal India
-
India is planning to ask some state-owned companies to repurchase shares to help the government shore up its finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Coal India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., NMDC Ltd., MOIL Ltd., KIOCL Ltd, and Engineers India Ltd. are among the eight companies that might be asked to buy back shares this year, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. The government, being the largest shareholder in these companies, will benefit from the transactions by tendering the equity it holds in return for cash.
The strategy will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration access part of the more than 400 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) of cash hoard with the companies as of March 31, at a time it has struggled to meet its target of raising money from tax and sale of state assets. The government has raised less than 3% of its 2.1 trillion-rupee target selling state assets since April 1, while tax revenues have also slowed as the virus ravages the economy.
That’s put the fiscal gap on course to balloon to more than double the targeted 3.5% of gross domestic product.
A spokesman for the Finance Ministry couldn’t be immediately reached for a comment.
The ministry is reworking its strategy according to the changed situation, and encouraging buybacks wherever companies have extra cash available after meeting their capital expenditure requirements, Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in an interview last week.
The government has been pushing state-owned companies to increase their capital expenditure as it looks to revive an economy seen contracting about 10% in the year to March 2021.
Capital expenditure by state companies is a critical driver of economic growth and needs to be scaled up for this year as well as next, a statement from the Press Information Bureau quoted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as saying after a meeting with public sector companies on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU