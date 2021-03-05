Modi, Swedish PM discuss defence; aware of Gripen-maker Saab's pitch: MEA

Amid interests shown by Swedish company to manufacture its Gripen fighter aircraft in India, prime ministers of the two countries on Friday noted defence is an important area of a long-standing collaboration.

Saab, a global defence and security giant, has been eyeing the Indian market for its Gripen fighter aircraft for a long time and has made a strong pitch on multiple occasions in the recent past that it is completely aligned with the 'Make in India' policy of the government here and "is ready to build products and solutions here in India, by Indians, for India and for export".

At a media briefing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online bilateral summit with Swedish premier Stefan Lofven, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup was asked whether the fighter aircraft tender and the company's interest in manufacturing the jet was discussed.

"Both prime ministers noted that defence is an important area of the long-standing collaboration between India and Sweden. Also, we are aware of Swedish interest in Gripen aircraft being manufacturing in India and so this was reiterated," Swarup said.

In its offer for the Indian Air Force's tender for 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, had earlier proposed to develop and assemble the first 18 aircraft in Sweden and the remaining 96 to be made in India.

Noting that Gripen is already operational in Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, Thailand and South Africa among other countries, Saab had said its offer was moulded to meet all the requirements of the Indian Air Force and the defence and security needs of the country in general.

Saab's portfolio includes combat aircraft, surveillance solutions, electronic warfare, avionics, weapon systems, sensors, commercial aeronautics, training, service and support.

Gripen is presented by the company as a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of performing an extensive range of air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions employing the latest technology and weapons.

According to Saab, its Gripen offer to India is "well beyond just setting up assembly lines in the country" and the 'Make in India' proposal focuses extensively on establishing the world's most modern fighter aircraft manufacturing capability in India.

"This will be achieved mainly through technology and capability transfer which Saab has offered to other countries as well in the past," the company has said on its website.

Also, Saab's Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) has been selected by HAL as the electronic warfare self-protection system for the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv).

IDAS provides self-protection for airborne platforms in sophisticated, diverse and dense threat environments and is a fully integrated multi-spectral system that can be configured for radar warning, laser-warning and missile-approach-warning.

Saab is also a subcontractor to Boeing and Airbus, supplying cargo doors, wing spars and avionics, system integration and support and maintenance solutions for a number of different aircraft types.

