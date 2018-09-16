Nabard okays Rs 656.34 bn loan for 93 irrigation projects under PMKSY plan

JUST IN
Modified Jan Dhan: No of accounts swell to 326.1 mn; Rs 12.66 bn increased
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has approved Rs 656.34 billion loan so far to 93 prioritised irrigation projects under the government's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), its chairman H K Bhanwala said.

The Nabard is funding the central and state share of 99 prioritised irrigation projects under the PMKSY through long term irrigation fund (LTIF). It is mandated to provide Rs 700 billion loan to these projects to be completed by 2019.

"All financial support will be available for the projects. There is progress. The timely completion depends on state governments disbursement of their share of funds and union water resources ministry's active role," Bhanwala told PTI.

The Nabard has so far sanctioned Rs 656.34 billion funds for 93 prioritised irrigation projects out of 99, he said.

Already, Rs 234.02 billion has been disbursed for 86 projects, which includes the central share of 152.42 billion and state share of Rs 81.60 billion, he added.

The Nabard chief said that so far, 18 projects have been completed and about seven projects are nearing to completion.

"The irrigation projects are implemented through state governments. The centre's share is available for many projects, but it takes time to get the state's share," he said.

Maximum projects sanctioned are in Uttar Pradesh, Bhanwala said and lauded the UP government for making budgetary allocation of Rs 70 billion for the irrigation projects.

The bigger irrigation projects sanctioned are also in Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

The completion of 99 pending projects across the country will develop new irrigation facilities in more than 8 million hectare area.
