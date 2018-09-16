Petrol price nears Rs 90/litre-mark in Mumbai, Rs 82/litre-mark in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices see another cut: Here's what you will pay in top cities today
Cruel joke: Here is how Twitterati reacted to petrol price cut faux pas
Petrol@Rs 86.72! Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row; check rates here
Petrol prices cut for sixth straight day: Here's what you pay in top cities
Diesel at record high of Rs 69.46 a litre, petrol inches towards Rs 78 mark
-
Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as petrol and diesel prices have once again been hiked.
Petrol in New Delhi is being sold 28 paise higher at Rs. 81.91 per litre, and diesel at Rs. 73.72 per litre after a hike of 18 paise.
In Mumbai, the price of petrol has mounted to nearly Rs. 90 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 78.26 per litre respectively.
The rising prices of fuel come less than a week after the Congress Party and 21 other regional and national parties observed a 'Bharat Bandh' on account of the consistent rise in fuel prices and urged the government to take necessary steps to reduce citizens' woes.
However, the Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic fuel prices.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU