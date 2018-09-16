Petrol price nears Rs 90/litre-mark in Mumbai, Rs 82/litre-mark in Delhi

Citizens are yet to witness a relief in terms of purchasing fuel, as and prices have once again been hiked.

in New Delhi is being sold 28 paise higher at Rs. 81.91 per litre, and at Rs. 73.72 per litre after a hike of 18 paise.

In Mumbai, the price of has mounted to nearly Rs. 90 per litre, while is retailing at Rs 78.26 per litre respectively.

The rising prices of fuel come less than a week after the Congress Party and 21 other regional and national parties observed a 'Bharat Bandh' on account of the consistent rise in and urged the government to take necessary steps to reduce citizens' woes.

However, the Centre has maintained that external factors, including a rise in international crude oil prices, are influencing domestic