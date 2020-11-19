New education policy vision of PM, to be implemented by 2022: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the National Education Policy-2020 is the vision of Prime Minister and will be implemented in phases by 2022.

Addressing a gathering at the Lucknow University after inaugurating its centenary celebrations, he also said the new eduction policy will take the society forward and prove to be the foundation of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and a self-reliant India.

"The policy is the vision of the prime minister and is to be implemented by 2022. It includes both the theoretical and practical aspect of knowledge that is necessary for students. If the Lucknow University moves ahead with the new National Education Policy, it will set a new paradigm," Adityanath said.

Congratulating everyone associated with the university on the completion of 100 years of its establishment, he said during this glorious journey, the institution has made remarkable achievements in the academic field at national and international levels.

"This university has given many distinguished dignitaries, politicians, administrative officers, principals, scientists and industrialists, including the president, to the country," the chief minister said.

He said a society can become self-sufficient and self-reliant only when it moves ahead of the government.

"The new eduction policy will take the society forward and prove to be the foundation of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and a self-reliant India," Adityanath said.

Stressing the need for educational institutions to connect with the public and play an important role in local problems, he pointed out that a hand sanitiser was made by the Lucknow University to face the challenge of COVID-19.

"All the educational institutions should do such useful work for the society as and when required. Our government decided to celebrate 'Uttar Pradesh Day' on the suggestion of the then governor Ram Naik and on this day, the 'one district one product' scheme was also launched," the BJP leader said.

He said if educational institutions are integrated with the "one district, one product" programme, then work will be available to everyone.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has the capacity to fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India and make the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

"For this, educational institutions will have to be connected with the public and have to be vocal for local. Apart from creating a link with the 'one district, one product' scheme, youngsters will have to be made aware of the policies of the government," he added.

Adityanath also said educational institutions should provide technical support in the field of handicrafts.

Addressing the programme, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the Lucknow University's journey of a century has been memorable.

He said the state government has given funds for the overall development of the university and the strengthening of the infrastructure for quality education.

The Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University, Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, said the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the university by the chief minister is a sign of his commitment to higher education and institutes of higher education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)