No proposal at present to increase amount under PM-KISAN: Govt in Lok Sabha

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal at present to increase the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

Topics
PM Kisan Yojana | Government | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no proposal at present to increase the amount under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) from the existing Rs 6,000 per annum per beneficiary.

The PM-KISAN was launched in February 2019 but implemented with effect from December 2018.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"There is no such proposal at present," Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in his written reply to the Lok Sabha when asked if there is any proposal to increase the amount under the PM-KISAN.

As of January 30 this year, more than Rs 2.24 lakh crore have been disbursed to eligible farmers through various instalments as income support to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs, he said.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. The state government and UT administration identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:25 IST

