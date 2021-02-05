Only small, micro-level eco-friendly industries permitted in TTZ: NGT

-
ALSO READ
Climate change: PepsiCo aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040
India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar
World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden administration
Climate litigations spiked in recent years, says United Nations body
Too many companies are banking on carbon capture to reach net zero
-
Only small, micro and macro-level industries which are eco-friendly, non-polluting or necessary to secure essential amenities can be allowed in Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ), the National Green Tribunal has said.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while setting aside the environmental clearance granted to a mining company for extraction of minor minerals.
The green panel said the project in question is a 'red category' project involving blasting within 10 km of TTZ which is not permissible and the impugned EC is liable to be set aside.
"However, in absence of any representation by the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) and the project proponent, we direct the ministry to pass an appropriate further order in the matter within two months and till such a decision is taken, the impugned EC may not be given effect and no mining in terms of the project may be carried out," the bench said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Rajasthan resident Haribhan and others against the order of the MoEF granting environmental clearance in respect of mining of minor minerals including 'Khanda, Gitti and Boulders' by m/s A Millstone Pvt Ltd, located at Kandoli, Ghata, Bokoli, Mahalpur, Kachhi, Baroli, Dahina, Ranpur, Jatroli, Lakhanpur, Rajpura, Ranpura villages in Bharatpur.
The main ground for challenge in the appeal is that the expert appraisal committee (EAC) did not determine the question whetherthe project could be allowed in TTZ area where adhoc moratorium on expansion and setting up of the new industries is in the operation, as per the decision of the MoEF.
The project will affect Taj Mahal, which is a World Heritage site, the plea said.
TTZ is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU