RBI projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% over recovery in economic activities

-
ALSO READ
Budget silent on 'agri unrest', ignores 'entire north India': Punjab FM
Government slashes fiscal 2021-22 sports budget by Rs 230 crore
Budget: Edible oil industry welcomes agriculture development cess
Winners and losers: Who got what in India's pandemic budget
Higher budget allocation for healthcare a welcome move: Industry
-
In line with the Union Budget, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning April 1, on the back of recovery in economic activities.
With regard to inflation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said vegetable prices are expected to remain soft in the near term as the central bank projected retail inflation rate to come down to 5.2 per cent in the current quarter and progressively decline to 4.3 per cent by the third quarter of the next fiscal.
He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.
Das further said the economy will rebound to 10.5 per cent in the next financial year.
After the Budget 2021-22 announcement on Monday, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said that real GDP growth would be 10-10.5 per cent in the next fiscal.
"Our revenue figure is under-stated not overstated. We have taken nominal GDP at 14.4 per cent and revenue growth at 16.7 per cent. So, the buoyancy is only 1.16. We are hopeful we will get more than this. We will definitely be within 6.8 per cent and could be lower also," Bajaj had said.
The RBI Governor further said that the government will be reviewing the inflation target by March end.
The Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI Governor has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and a lower tolerance of 2 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU