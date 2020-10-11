Over 2.3 mn tonnes paddy arrives in Punjab mandis, 2.2 mn tonnes procured

-
A total 23.38 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived so far in mandis in Punjab in the ongoing procurement season, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said on Sunday.
Out of this, 22.62 lakh tonnes paddy has been procured by government agencies, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement here.
With 27.36 lakh hectares of area under paddy cultivation, Punjab is targeting procurement of 171 lakh tonnes in the ongoing season.
Elaborate arrangements have been made by the government to ensure hassle-free and safe procurement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Punjab Mandi Board has already notified nearly 4,000 purchase centres for seamless procurement of paddy.
