Over 200,000 'non-filers' filed ITR in FY18, paid Rs 64-bn tax: Govt

As many as 209,000 'non-filers' filed income returns in last fiscal and paid taxes worth Rs 64.16 billion, Shiv said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the I-T department issued notices to 3,04,000 persons who had deposited cash of more than Rs 1 million post demonetisation but had not filed their return of income till the due date.

"As a result, returns were filed by 2,09,000 of such identified non-filers who have paid self assessment of Rs 64.16 billion," Shukla said.

He said sustained non-intrusive campaign last fiscal led to 18 per cent jump in direct collection to Rs 10.03 trillion. Also, collection of personal advance tax and personal self-assessment tax grew 23.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent respectively.

Besides, has registered 37 cases under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the irregularities relating to the demonetisation.

"Investigations in these cases resulted in attachment of properties worth Rs 1.44 billion and seizure of gold weighing 7.538 kg. Moreover, 18 persons were arrested under the provisions of PMLA, 2022, in connection with irregularities relating to demonetisation," Shukla said.