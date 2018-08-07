Over 200,000 'non-filers' filed ITR in FY18, paid Rs 64-bn tax: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Income tax returns: How to avoid being labelled a tax evader; 10 points
New ITR form seeks salary break-up, more disclosures from taxpayers
File your income tax return before August 31 to avoid paying penal fees
New ITR forms seek more disclosures: Know about all important changes
Changes in the ITR Form: Key questions answered
-
As many as 209,000 'non-filers' filed income tax returns in last fiscal and paid taxes worth Rs 64.16 billion, Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the I-T department issued notices to 3,04,000 persons who had deposited cash of more than Rs 1 million post demonetisation but had not filed their return of income till the due date.
"As a result, returns were filed by 2,09,000 of such identified non-filers who have paid self assessment tax of Rs 64.16 billion," Shukla said.
He said sustained non-intrusive campaign last fiscal led to 18 per cent jump in direct tax collection to Rs 10.03 trillion. Also, collection of personal advance tax and personal self-assessment tax grew 23.4 per cent and 29.9 per cent respectively.
Besides, Enforcement Directorate has registered 37 cases under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the irregularities relating to the demonetisation.
"Investigations in these cases resulted in attachment of properties worth Rs 1.44 billion and seizure of gold weighing 7.538 kg. Moreover, 18 persons were arrested under the provisions of PMLA, 2022, in connection with irregularities relating to demonetisation," Shukla said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU