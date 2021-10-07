Petrol prices cross Rs 100 per litre-mark for first time in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark for the first time in Gujarat on Thursday following a fresh hike.
Due to a sharp rise of 31 paise, the retail selling price of petrol has gone over Rs 100 in several parts of Gujarat and Ahmedabad city, said Arvind Thakkar, president of the Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association.
"Similarly, following a fresh hike of 38 paise, the price of diesel went up to Rs 98.90 per litre on Thursday. On an average, petrol was sold at Rs 100.11 per litre in majority of the petrol pumps in Ahmedabad and Gujarat today," he said.
In several parts of Bharuch district in south Gujarat, the price of one litre petrol went over Rs 101 during the day, said Ayub Pathan, owner of a petrol pump in Netrang town of Bharuch district.
The figures suggest that there was a hike of around 85 paise on one litre of petrol during the last three days in Gujarat.
When Kuntal Vyas, a resident of Bopal area in Ahmedabad city, went to fill petrol in his bike, he was surprised to see that the fuel price has crossed the three digit figure for the first time in his life.
"This is for the first time in my life that I am paying in three digits for per litre of petrol. The recent hike in the prices of petroleum products has adversely affected the middle class, which has no option but to use their personal vehicles for commuting," he said.
He rued that Ahmedabad, one of the biggest cities of the state, does not have a proper public transport system.
"The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is useless as it runs on just few roads of the city and doesn't take us to our destination. The work for Metro rail is progressing at a very slow pace and it also has limited coverage," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU