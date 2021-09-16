PM Modi calls reforms in the telecom sector 'watershed moment'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the reforms approved by the Union Cabinet in the telecom sector are a win-win situation for both the sector and the consumers.
He also said that it would ensure sectoral growth and job opportunities.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "It is a watershed moment for the telecom sector, which plays a critical role in connecting and empowering our nation. Today's reforms approved by the Cabinet are a win-win for the sector and consumers. They ensure sectoral growth and job opportunities."
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a number of structural and process reforms in the Telecom sector.
These schemes are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect the interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).
According to the Cabinet, in the backdrop of the outstanding performance of the Telecom Sector in meeting COVID-19 challenges, with the huge surge in data consumption, online education, work from home, interpersonal connect through social media, virtual meetings etc., the Reform measures will further boost the proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity.
