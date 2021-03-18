JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi has set target of providing houses to all by 2022: Tomar

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing houses to all by 2022

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

The fund will hand over some 16 projects or more than 4,000 homes in the financial year starting April 1

Union minister Narendra Singh

Tomar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing houses to all by 2022.

He was speaking during a virtual house-warming ceremony of houses meant for 1.25 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin for rural areas.

"The prime minister has set a target of providing houses to all those not having one by 2022. As part of it, 2.95 crore houses will be built. So far, more than 1.32 crore houses have already been constructed under the scheme in the country," the Union Rural Development and Panhayati Raj Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event from Dhar district headquarters. He dedicated over 10,000 community development works, including 6,000 community cleanliness campuses, 2,000 sports grounds, 2,000 Shantidham and 634 panchayat bhawans.

On the occasion, he transferred Rs 2,000 crore in the accounts of five lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY-Gramin.

Tomar praised Chouhan saying that under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh is progressing in an all-round manner.

The minister said that during the UPA regime only six lakh houses were constructed in a year, while under the current government, 29 lakh houses are being built and provided to the beneficiaries every year.

In Madhya Pradesh, 3.25 lakh houses are being constructed in a year after enhancement of funds under the scheme, and the state has secured second position in the country in implementing the PMAY scheme, he said.

Speaking during the function, Chouhan said that the poor will now be able to live in pucca houses.

"Today 1.25 lakh people have celebrated gruh pravesh (house warming ceremony) and earlier 1.75 lakh others got their pucca houses in the presence of the prime minister and Tomar in the state," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 18 2021. 23:41 IST

