PM Narendra Modi has set target of providing houses to all by 2022: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar
Tomar in poll-bound Assam; says centre is still willing to talk to farmers
Tomar says farmer protest limited to certain area, hopes to break deadlock
Govt ready to amend new agri laws; opposition playing politics: Tomar
Tomar gave detailed info on every aspect of farm laws in Rajya Sabha: PM
-
Union minister Narendra Singh
Tomar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing houses to all by 2022.
He was speaking during a virtual house-warming ceremony of houses meant for 1.25 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin for rural areas.
"The prime minister has set a target of providing houses to all those not having one by 2022. As part of it, 2.95 crore houses will be built. So far, more than 1.32 crore houses have already been constructed under the scheme in the country," the Union Rural Development and Panhayati Raj Minister said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in the event from Dhar district headquarters. He dedicated over 10,000 community development works, including 6,000 community cleanliness campuses, 2,000 sports grounds, 2,000 Shantidham and 634 panchayat bhawans.
On the occasion, he transferred Rs 2,000 crore in the accounts of five lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY-Gramin.
Tomar praised Chouhan saying that under his leadership, Madhya Pradesh is progressing in an all-round manner.
The minister said that during the UPA regime only six lakh houses were constructed in a year, while under the current government, 29 lakh houses are being built and provided to the beneficiaries every year.
In Madhya Pradesh, 3.25 lakh houses are being constructed in a year after enhancement of funds under the scheme, and the state has secured second position in the country in implementing the PMAY scheme, he said.
Speaking during the function, Chouhan said that the poor will now be able to live in pucca houses.
"Today 1.25 lakh people have celebrated gruh pravesh (house warming ceremony) and earlier 1.75 lakh others got their pucca houses in the presence of the prime minister and Tomar in the state," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU