PMEGP created over 111.3 mn jobs in last 3 yrs: MSME Minister Giriraj Singh

The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is estimated to have generated over 11,13,000 during the three years to 2017-18, said Wednesday.

The is a credit linked subsidy scheme, for setting up of new micro-enterprises and to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas of the country through KVIC, & Board and

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Micro, (MSME) further said that in order to revive the sick Institutions, and Commission (KVIC) implements Strengthening of Infrastructure of Existing Weak and assistance for Marketing Infrastructure' scheme.

The minister, however, said that there is no plan to reopen the closed Khadi Gramodyog centres situated amongst different panchayats of the country.

He said various schemes have been implemented and progressive works done for the Khadi and during the last three years.

Meanwhile, sales performance of entire sector under Khadi and Village Industries has increased from Rs 418.94 billion in 2015-16 to Rs 604.51 billion in 2017-18, according to provisional details.

In reply to another question, Singh stated that the new model Charkhas give good quality yarn and has enhanced wages of Khadi artisans.