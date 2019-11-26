Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chidambaram on Nov 27 in Tihar jail

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

According to a senior party leader, Rahul and Priyanka will visit Chidambaram at around 9 am.

Rahul and Priyanka's visit comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Chidambaram in prison.

According to party leaders, Chidambaram, who is suffering from multiple diseases, has lost over 10 kg in the last three months.

Chidambaram is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, while he was Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by CBI and then sent to judicial custody on September 5. He was later arrested by ED in connection with money laundering in the