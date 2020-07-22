Ravi Shankar Prasad to address G20 Digital Minister's meeting today

Union Minister of Information Technology is scheduled to address the Minister's meeting on Wednesday.

Prasad is expected to deliver his address at 5:30 pm.

The Economy Ministers meeting will take place as part of the Sherpa Track for the Leaders Summit 2020, which is to be hosted by Saudi Arabia at the end of 2020.

Consultations for the annual meeting are conducted through three tracks -- government discussions take place under the Finance and Sherpa Tracks and civil society organisations participate through engagement groups.

The Saudi Arabian Presidency has selected the theme, "Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century For All". The three key agenda items to be addressed under this theme are: "Empowering People, by creating the conditions in which all people - especially women and youth - can live, work and thrive"; "Safeguarding the Planet, by fostering collective efforts to protect our global commons"; and "Shaping New Frontiers, by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share benefits of innovation and technological advancement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)