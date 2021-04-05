India attracts over $72 bn FDI in Apr-Jan FY21; Japan leads the list: Govt

-
ALSO READ
India's FDI inflows up 37% in October-December to $26.16 billion
Japan's economy grows more than expected on support from trade, capex
Japan service-sector activity declines for 11th month in December: PMI
Japan's exports post 1st annual gain in two years over shipments to China
Japan November factory output growth stalls after rising for five months
-
India has attracted record total FDI inflow for the first ten months of a financial year in 2020-21.
Accordingly, the inflow rose to $72.12 billion during April to January, 2021, 15 per cent higher as compared to the first ten months of 2019-20, when it stood at $62.72 billion.
"The trends show that the FDI equity inflow grew by 28 per cent in the first ten months of F.Y. 2020-21 ($54.18 billion) compared to the year ago period ($42.34 billion)," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
"In terms of top investor countries, 'Singapore' is at the apex with 30.28 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by USA (24.28 per cent) and UAE (7.31 per cent) for the first ten months of the current financial year 2020-21."
According to the ministry, Japan has been leading the list of investor countries to invest in India with 29.09 per cent of the total FDI equity inflows during January, 2021, followed by Singapore at 25.46 per cent and the US 12.06 per cent.
"The 'Computer Software & Hardware' has emerged as the top sector during the first ten months of F.Y. 2020-21 with 45.81 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow followed by 'Construction (Infrastructure) Activities' (13.37 per cent) and 'Services Sector' (7.80 per cent) respectively."
As per the trends, the consultancy services emerged as the top sector with to rceive 21.80 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow in January followed by 'Computer Software & Hardware' (15.96 per cent) and 'Service Sector' (13.64 per cent).
"These trends in India's Foreign Direct Investment are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors."
--IANS
rv/sn/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor