RBI extends deadline to apply for umbrella entity on retail payments

-
ALSO READ
RBI's asset purchases did not dilute its balance sheet: Governor
RBI will manage high govt borrowing in FY22 non-disruptively: Das
RBI chief asks markets for trust, as bonds suffer post-budget sell-off
Inflation staying above 6% seen as risk to RBI's interest rates path
RBI to buy bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore via OMOs on February 10
-
The RBI on Friday extended the deadline to apply for an umbrella entity, which the central bank wants to set up to focus on retail payments system in the country, by over a month to March 31 in view of the pandemic.
In August last year, RBI had released a framework for authorisation of an umbrella entity for retail payments in the country and had invited applications from desirous entities by February 26, 2021.
Requests have been received from various stakeholders including Indian Banks' Association for extending the deadline, keeping in view the COVID-19 related disruptions and inconveniences, RBI said in a release.
It has been accordingly decided to extend the timeline for making the application up to March 31, 2021, it said.
The entity is to be set up as a company as a for-profit under the Companies Act, 2013 and will get authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).
Such entities will undertake tasks such as setting up, managing and operating new payment systems in retail space.
Theseactivities include but not limited to ATMs, White Label PoS; Aadhaar based payments and remittance services; newer payment methods, standards and technologies; monitor related issues in the country and internationally; taking care of developmental objectives like enhancement of awareness about the payment systems.
They are also expected to operate clearing and settlement systems for participating banks and non-banks, carry on any other business suitable to further strengthen the retail payments ecosystem in the country.
Such entities are also expected to interact and be interoperable, to the extent possible, with the systems operated by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
The umbrella entity may be permitted to participate in Reserve Bank's payment and settlement systems, including having a current account with RBI, if required, the regulator had said in August last year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU