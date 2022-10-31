JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI's central board discusses prevailing economic situation, challenges

The 598th meeting of the central board was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement

Topics
RBI | Indian Economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo
A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI Photo

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Monday reviewed the current economic situation and challenges being faced by the country due to global geopolitical crises.

The 598th meeting of the central board was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.

"The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises," it said.

The board also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, ombudsman scheme and activities of select central office departments

Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:18 IST

