RBI's central board discusses prevailing economic situation, challenges

-
ALSO READ
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
TMS Ep165: RBI rate hike, Shanghai pile-up, markets, stock consolidation
Top headlines: RBI's Shaktikanta Das on bank capital, ITC m-cap and more
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us
Inflation may ease gradually in 2nd half of fiscal, says RBI Governor Das
-
The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India on Monday reviewed the current economic situation and challenges being faced by the country due to global geopolitical crises.
The 598th meeting of the central board was held under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, the RBI said in a statement.
"The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises," it said.
The board also discussed the functioning of various sub-committees of the central board, ombudsman scheme and activities of select central office departments
Directors of the Central Board -- Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- attended the meeting.
RBI Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU