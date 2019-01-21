JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Explained: GST Council's decisions and their impact on small business
Business Standard

RBI starts two quarterly surveys of manufacturing, services, infra sectors

Findings of the two surveys -- Industrial Outlook Survey, and Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey - would be significant for the govt and the opposition as the country heads for Lok Sabha polls

IANS  |  Mumbai 

RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday initiated two quarterly surveys to examine the current situation including the job scenario in India's manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors.

Findings of the two surveys -- Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS), and Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) -- would be significant for the government and the opposition as the country heads for the Lok Sabha polls in May.

The IOS would be "based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation", the central bank said in a statement.

"The survey provides useful insight into the performance of the manufacturing sector," it said.

In another statement, the RBI said that the "SIOS seeks an assessment of the business situation for the current quarter (January-March 2019) from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India, and their outlook for the ensuing quarter (April-June 2019)".

While the IOS will be conducted by Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, SIOS will be carried out by Spectrum Planning India Ltd.

The banking regulator said the two agencies would approach select companies in the manufacturing, services and infrastructure sectors for the surveys. Other companies can also participate in the surveys by visiting the RBI website.
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements