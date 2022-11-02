JUST IN
RBI won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt

RBI Governor Das said on Wednesday a letter that will be sent to the government will not be made public after the Nov 3 special meeting because the bank does not have the authority to release it

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | India inflation | Indian Economy

Reuters 

Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not immediately release details of its special policy-setting committee meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the government for failing to stick to its inflation mandate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

RBI Governor Das said on Wednesday a letter that will be sent to the government will not be made public after the Nov 3 special meeting because the bank does not have the authority to release it.

The Monetary Policy Committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target and failure to do so for three straight quarters requires the bank to give an explanation to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 12:10 IST

