RBI won't immediately release letter on inflation response to govt

-
ALSO READ
India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?
Are RBI's hands tied when it comes to inflation?
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate hiked by 50 bps, here is what it tells us
22 states, UTs see rise in inflation, despite marginal reduction overall
RBI monetary policy: Missing inflation mandate now a 'fait accompli'
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not immediately release details of its special policy-setting committee meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the government for failing to stick to its inflation mandate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
RBI Governor Das said on Wednesday a letter that will be sent to the government will not be made public after the Nov 3 special meeting because the bank does not have the authority to release it.
The Monetary Policy Committee is mandated to keep inflation within 2 percentage points on either side of its 4% target and failure to do so for three straight quarters requires the bank to give an explanation to the government.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 12:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU