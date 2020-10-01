Recovery patchy; stimulus at appropriate time: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the economic recovery in the second quarter has been “patchy” so far and it is difficult to say with any degree of certainty whether the upswing would hold going forward.

Dismissing criticism that the government is unwilling to provide fiscal support to revive demand and consumer spending, Sitharaman said the government has an open mind on the issue and a decision on when to spend and how much to spend will be taken at the appropriate time. In an interview to Business Standard, the minister said the intensity of the ...