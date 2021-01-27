Rs 1 trn announced for strengthening agri-infra, cold storage: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Agri Infra fund: PM to launch financing facility of Rs 1 trillion tomorrow
Lok Sabha passes two agriculture bills; Narendra Tomar says MSP will stay
Minimum support price mechanism for farmers will continue, says Tomar
Flatten Chambal ravines for farming? Why the ambitious plan may struggle
Kharif foodgrains production likely to be 144 MT in 2020-21: Narendra Tomar
-
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday informed that the Central government has set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund under the "Aatmanirbhar package" to strengthen the crops storage infrastructure and reduce post-harvesting losses.
Speaking at a discussion on "Unlocking Innovation to Transform Food Systems" during the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda summit via video conferencing, he said the government is laying emphasis on research and development for the production and productivity of crops.
"As far as agriculture is concerned, we are also laying emphasis on research and development for production and productivity of crops. It is our effort to see that the crop can be managed in a proper manner after harvesting," Tomar said.
"Today, India is a foodgrain surplus country but sometimes due to lack of infrastructure, crops get damaged which also affects the environment. To combat this, Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been announced in the Aatmanirbhar package for strengthening agri-infrastructure and cold storage, hence reducing post-harvest losses," he said.
The minister said that the government is making efforts to ensure people adopt soil health card system and use water, fertiliser, and pesticides according to soil health's recommendation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU