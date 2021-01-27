JUST IN
Rs 1 trn announced for strengthening agri-infra, cold storage: Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the government has set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund under the "Aatmanirbhar package" to strengthen the crops storage infrastructure and reduce post-harvesting losses.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday informed that the Central government has set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund under the "Aatmanirbhar package" to strengthen the crops storage infrastructure and reduce post-harvesting losses.

Speaking at a discussion on "Unlocking Innovation to Transform Food Systems" during the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda summit via video conferencing, he said the government is laying emphasis on research and development for the production and productivity of crops.

"As far as agriculture is concerned, we are also laying emphasis on research and development for production and productivity of crops. It is our effort to see that the crop can be managed in a proper manner after harvesting," Tomar said.

"Today, India is a foodgrain surplus country but sometimes due to lack of infrastructure, crops get damaged which also affects the environment. To combat this, Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been announced in the Aatmanirbhar package for strengthening agri-infrastructure and cold storage, hence reducing post-harvest losses," he said.

The minister said that the government is making efforts to ensure people adopt soil health card system and use water, fertiliser, and pesticides according to soil health's recommendation.

First Published: Wed, January 27 2021. 23:43 IST

