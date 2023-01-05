JUST IN
Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, assures cooperation for Digital India campaign

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Topics
Satya Nadella | Narendra Modi | Digital India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as an "insightful meeting".

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It's inspiring to see the government's deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we're looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella tweeted after the meeting.

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 14:02 IST

