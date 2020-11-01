Southern Rly records Rs 1,167 cr freight earnings in April-October period

-
Southern Railway on Sunday said it
clocked several milestones between the April-October period in handling of freight besides earning revenues of Rs 1,167.57 crore.
In October alone, Southern Railway carried 2.09 million tonne of freight, generating revenues of Rs 162.42 crore.
Between April and October, the figure was 14.78 million tonnes, which fetched a revenue of Rs 1,167.57 crore, a press release said.
The highest loading of rice and paddy was recorded in October for the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, totalling 2.61 lakh tonnes.
As many as 56 trains of automobiles, again a best ever loading of automobiles, was carried out by Southern Railway.
Four loads of harvesters from Chinna Salem to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Karnataka was among the cargo carried, the release said.
Southern Railway was the destination railway for carrying several essential commodities like fertilisers, food grain, cement, iron and steel and coal.
The combined effect of higher speeds of freight trains, quick and efficient unloading at the terminals improved the availability of wagons, not only for the Southern Railway, but also for Indian railways, the release said.
