State GST team raids several places of UP, Noida amid loss of revenue

-
ALSO READ
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
UP CM to inaugurate India's largest data centre in Greater Noida on Oct 31
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
Noida Airport: Survey for phase II land acquisition likely in two weeks
ED seizes Rs 1 cr cash after raids in connection with Delhi Excise policy
-
The state GST department has taken action in various places in Uttar Pradesh including Noida on the complaint of loss of revenue by tax evasion. Simultaneous raids are being conducted in 71 districts of the state. 72 places have been raided in Noida.
Raids are being conducted at various shops, including scrap, hotels, furniture shops. Lakhs of rupees have been recovered in these raids, along with documents and other items.
According to the information received, these firms were being continuously monitored through the GST portal. There were also indications of bogus billing.
After receiving information, the GST teams started conducting raids on Monday afternoon. The process is underway in Sector-9, 10, Phase-2, Dankaur and Shahberi in Noida.
There are big furniture firms at these places in Noida, including shops where second hand furniture is bought and sold on a large scale.
The local police has also been involved in the action.
In November, a joint team of the GST and Income Tax Department took action against United Exim Export Company located in Sector-68, Noida. Rs 60 Lakh was recovered in cash in the raid and a fine of Rs 4.6 crore was imposed on the company.
--IANS
pkt/fs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 21:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU