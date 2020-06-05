Indian economy to contract in Q1, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, on Friday, said that he now sees a downside risk to his assessment of 1.5-2 per cent GDP growth for FY21, but declined to give numbers citing ‘uncertainty’. In a wide-ranging interaction with Arup Roychoudhury, Subramanian also said that the Centre had gone beyond its means to support states, was keeping its options open regarding deficit monetisation, and that the new privatisation policy would be out soon.

Excerpts: GDP numbers for Q4FY20 have been released. What are your current projections for April-June and ...