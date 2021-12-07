Time limit for life certificate submission by pensioners extended to Dec 31

Union minister on Tuesday said the government has decided to extend up to December 31 the time limit for submission of life certificate by pensioners, in yet another reform to enhance ease of living for elder citizens.

The decision was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, he said.

Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the life certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the pensioners can submit life certificates through any of the modes, including in physical form or digitally using an online system, during the extended period.

Pension will continue to be paid by the pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The minister said that pension disbursing banks have been advised to continue to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while obtaining life certificates and to ensure proper arrangement and social distancing measures at their branches to prevent overcrowding.

Singh said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society, including retirees and pensioners who are the nation's assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.

Last week, the minister had launched unique face recognition technology for pensioners, the statement said.

The minister said the face recognition technique of giving life certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh pensioners but also crores of pensioners of state governments among others.

