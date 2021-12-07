Time limit for life certificate submission by pensioners extended to Dec 31

-
ALSO READ
A joint forum of pensioners named NCPO formed to raise key issues
MoD raises income limit of disabled dependents for family pension
Gujarat govt hikes Dearness Allowance for staff, pensioners to 28%
Andhra govt increases income limit for issuance of OBC certificate
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the government has decided to extend up to December 31 the time limit for submission of life certificate by central government pensioners, in yet another reform to enhance ease of living for elder citizens.
The decision was taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, he said.
Earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the life certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.
Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said the pensioners can submit life certificates through any of the modes, including in physical form or digitally using an online system, during the extended period.
Pension will continue to be paid by the pension disbursing authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted during this extended period, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
The minister said that pension disbursing banks have been advised to continue to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour while obtaining life certificates and to ensure proper arrangement and social distancing measures at their branches to prevent overcrowding.
Singh said that the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always sought "ease of living" for all sections of society, including retirees and pensioners who are the nation's assets with all their experience and long years of service rendered by them.
Last week, the minister had launched unique face recognition technology for pensioners, the statement said.
The minister said the face recognition technique of giving life certificate is a historic and far-reaching reform, since it will touch the lives of not only 68 lakh central government pensioners but also crores of pensioners of state governments among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU