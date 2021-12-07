Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan puts Covid-19 loss at Rs 30,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
-
: Covid-19 has placed a financial burden of Rs 30,000 crore on the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Tuesday.
In 2019-20 financial year, the state suffered a revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore and in 2020-21 another Rs 14,000 crore.
"Besides, we had to spend a sum of Rs 8,000 crore on Covid-19 control and management. All put together, the financial burden on the state was Rs 30,000 crore," the Chief Minister told bankers at the State-Level Bankers Committee meeting.
"The economic condition particularly in rural areas has worsened due to Covid-19. On one hand we suffered a loss of revenue and on the other we had to spend more money to fulfil the needs of people," the Chief Minister pointed out.
The state could, however, overcome the situation only with the cooperation of the banking sector, he said, ostensibly referring to the large-scale borrowings.
But for the cooperation of the banks, it would have been difficult to mobile resources, he noted.
It also helped put the rural economy back on track, he added.
Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Union Bank of India MD and CEO Raj Kiran Rai, SLBC Convenor V Brahmananda Reddy and other officials attended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU