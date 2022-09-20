Top headlines: KKR to invest in Hero's RE arm; CEA pegs FY23 growth at 7%

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet restricts 90 pilots from flying 737 MAX aircraft after DGCA fine
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Highlights: Cummins' carnage take Knights past Mumbai
Third SpiceJet plane hit by snag in 24 hrs; cargo plane returned to Kolkata
SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay for three mths to prune costs
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
-
SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on leave without pay for three mths to prune costs
SpiceJet has sent approximately 80 pilots on leave without pay for three months in order to rationalise its costs.
The airline has been making losses the past four years. Moreover, it is currently operating less than 50 per cent flights, following the July 27 order of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the wake of a spate of incidents. Read more
CEA says India poised to grow at 7% this year and for rest of decade
India’s economy is well poised to grow at a sustained rate of seven per cent “as we go into 2023” and for the rest of the decade, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Tuesday. His projections are lower than the estimate of 8-8.5 per cent GDP growth in the current financial year provided in the government’s Economic Survey in January 2022.
“India recently surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world’s fifth largest economy in absolute terms. While that is a creditable achievement, it is not exactly a surprise,” Nageswaran said in a virtual address at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. Read more
KKR, Hero Group to invest $450 mn in Hero Future Energies
Global investment firm KKR and Hero Group will invest USD 450 million (around Rs 3,588 crore) in Hero Future Energies, a statement said on Tuesday.
Hero Future Energies is the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group. Read more
BYJU's is a blockbuster like 'Brahmastra': Co-founder Divya Gokulnath
Breaking her silence, BYJU's co-founder and Director Divya Gokulnath on Tuesday said that the second blockbuster release of this year, after the movie "Brahmastra", was the financial results of the $22-billion edtech major.
In a LinkedIn post, Gokulnath said that she hasn't seen "Brahmastra" yet, "but I do happen to know BYJU'S results because, as its Director, I was involved in its making". Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 17:41 IST