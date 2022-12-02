JUST IN
India to continue buying oil from all countries including Russia: Official
Business Standard

UP becoming top choice of investors due to safe environment: CM Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a "safe" and "riot-free" state, and is set to become the first choice of investors

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | Investments

Press Trust of India  |  Moradabad 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a "safe" and "riot-free" state, and is set to become the first choice of investors.

Addressing a 'Prabuddha Jan Sammelan' (meeting of intellectuals) here, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh will soon turn into the country's leading economy.

"There is no place for crime, hooligans or miscreants in UP and the state is progressing. The criminals are in jails or have fled the state. Due to this, Uttar Pradesh is becoming the first choice of investors," the chief minister said at the event where he launched 30 development projects worth Rs 424 crores.

Right now, Uttar Pradesh is at the number two position in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Due to the safe atmosphere in the state, the brass city of Moradabad is scaling new heights. The talented and skilled craftsmen are giving recognition to the country. The BJP's arrival in 2017 has given appropriate encouragement to the potential of the region for it to prosper, he stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:28 IST

