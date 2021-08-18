Uttar Pradesh govt presents supplementary budget of Rs 7,302 cr

-
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.
The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Khanna said the supplementary budget is very small and should be passed without any discussion.
"It is only 1.33 per cent of the annual budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented by the government earlier," Khanna said.
