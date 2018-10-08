Various airports in the country owe Rs 9.7 billion to CISF security to them

-
Dues amounting to about Rs 9.70 billion are pending against various airports in the country in lieu of providing CISF security to them, a top official of the paramilitary force said Monday.
CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan said during an interaction here that while an amount of Rs 8.80 million is pending against 'joint venture' airports or the privately-run facilities, about Rs 900 million is due against those airports which are operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Out of the Rs 8.8 billion amount, the maximum Rs 7.88 billion is pending against the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, run by the DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited), he said.
"We have communicated this to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Home Affairs as they are the expert ministries to figure out (the solution)," the DG said.
Ranjan added that any call on withdrawal of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from these airports, owing to the dues, can be taken by the two ministries as they are "authorised to take a call on that."
The CISF is tasked as the security force to guard civil airports in the country but as of now only 60 such facilities are under its cover.
