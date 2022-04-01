Wheat export at 70.30 lakh tonnes till Mar 21 this fiscal: Govt tells Parl

The total export stood at 70.30 lakh tonnes till March 21 this fiscal, with maximum shipments to Bangladesh followed by Sri Lanka and UAE, Parliament was informed on Friday.

As both Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of with more than 25 per cent total share in the global trade, there is scope for India to increase of wheat, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The total export of wheat in terms of quantity during 2021-22 (till 21st March 2022) was 70.30 LMT," she said.

From April 2021 - March 21, 2022, of wheat to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and UAE stood at 39,37,438 tonnes; 5,80,819 tonnes; and 4,69,851 tonnes, respectively.

In another reply, she said India has exported seafood products worth USD 7.16 billion in April-February 2021-22, which is an all-time high export of marine products.

The US Department of State has banned wild-caught shrimp imports from India on the alleged grounds that the fishing methods being followed in India (types of nets) are adversely affecting the sea turtle population, she said.

"India has exported seafood products of value...USD 7,165 million during April-February 2021-22, which is an all-time high export of marine products," Patel added.

In a separate reply, she said that India's merchandise trade with South Asian countries has almost doubled in the last ten years from USD 13.83 billion in 2010-11 to USD 25.45 billion in 2020-21.

"Under 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India remains committed to building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia," the minister said.

In a separate reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that recognised startups have increased from 726 in 2016-17 to 66,810 in 2021-22 (as of March 28, 2022).

